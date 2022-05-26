'World Knows India Means Business' Says PM Modi At ISB Hyderabad Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in the convocation programme of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. He also unveiled a commemorative plaque celebrating the 20 years of the establishment.

Addressing the graduate programme 2022, PM Modi said that professionals graduating from ISB are strengthening global business and many have launched startups and been part of unicorns. "This is a matter of pride not only for ISB but the whole country," he said.

PM Modi noted that the ISB was established in 2001 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dedicated it to the country. "Since then till today, about 50 thousand executives have left after being trained from here," he said.

"Today, India is the fastest-growing economy among the G-20 nations. In terms of smartphone data consumption, it stands first. In terms of Internet users, it is second. India also ranks second in the world on the Global Retail Index. The world's third-largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world's third-largest consumer market is in India," he said.

India means business

The Prime Minister stated that India is emerging as a major centre of growth. "Last year, the highest ever recorded FDI came into India. Today the world is realizing that India means business."

"During a global pandemic like Corona, we all and the world saw India's support. In the biggest crisis of this generation, the disruptions of supply chains which were exacerbated by the war, India helped the world," he said.

The PM informed students that in the last eight years of the BJP government's tenure, the number of medical colleges had risen from 380 to above 600 and medical seats have increased from 90,000 to over 1.5 lakh.

PM Modi discloses reasons for India's phenomenal performance in sports

Citing reasons for India's phenomenal performance in the field of sports, PM Modi said that the biggest reason s the confidence of athletes.

"Confidence comes when the right talent is discovered, when there is handholding of talent, when there is a transparent selection, better infrastructure is available for training, for competition," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that at a time when the country is scripting its economic progress, small businesses must be given bigger platforms and they must be connected with more technology. "It's here that graduates of those like ISB become very important," he said.

"To make India future-ready, we have to ensure that India becomes self-reliant. All you business professionals have a big role in this. And this will be a good example for you in a way to serve the country," he said.