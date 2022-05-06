Last Updated:

Written Test For Constable Recruitment In HP Cancelled After Reports Of Paper Leak, SIT Formed

Amid reports of a question paper leak, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday cancelled the written test conducted in March to recruit police constables and constituted an SIT to probe the matter.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
hp paper leak

Image: Pixabay


Amid reports of a question paper leak, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday cancelled the written test conducted in March to recruit police constables and constituted an SIT to probe the matter.

Headed by DIG Madhu Sudan, the Special Investigation Team will probe the paper leak and the recruitment process, he said while asserting that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.  An FIR was registered in Kangra district in this regard.  The written test for the recruitment of 1,700 constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police force was conducted on March 27 after the fitness test of the applicants.  The chief minister said the written test will be rescheduled for later this month. 

READ | PSI recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah demands judicial inquiry headed by sitting HC Judge
READ | PSI recruitment scam: Another legal notice served to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge by CBI
READ | ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022 Notification for 462 Assistant posts to be released soon
READ | MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 195 posts including Trainee Clerk
READ | JMI to conduct offline classes for first, second-yr students from mid-July

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT