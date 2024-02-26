Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

NIACL Assistant Prelims admit card 2024 Out, Here's direct link to download

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), has issued the NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for candidates appearing in the upcoming preliminary examination

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), has issued the NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024 for candidates appearing in the upcoming preliminary examination. Eligible applicants can now download their hall tickets directly from the official website of the company, newindia.co.in.

As per the latest information, the NIACL Assistant Prelims Examination 2024 is slated to be held on March 2nd, 2024. Candidates are advised to have their login credentials ready, including their registration number or roll number and their date of birth or password, to facilitate the easy downloading of their respective call letters.

How to download NIACL assistant prelims admit card 2024

Here is a step-by-step guide to assist candidates in obtaining their NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024:

  1. Visit the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in.
  2. Navigate to the careers/recruitment section.
  3. Locate the link highlighting "NIACL Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2024."
  4. Enter your login details and click submit.
  5. Save and print your NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2024.

Direct link to download admit card.

It is crucial for candidates to meticulously review their admit cards for accuracy and promptly report any discrepancies to the relevant authorities. The NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024 drive aims to fill 300 positions in the organization's Class III cadre.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Whatsapp logo