Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:59 IST

NIFT Admit Card 2024 released for all programmes, entrance exam on Feb 5; Here's how to download

NIFT 2024 Admit Card has been released for exams for BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and PhD Programs

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 examination. Aspiring candidates can download the admit card from the official website (https://nift.ac.in). The NIFT exam, scheduled for February 5, encompasses admissions into BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and PhD programs.

The general ability test (GAT) will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), while the creative ability test (CAT) will be in paper-based test (PBT) mode. The question paper is bilingual, with questions presented in Hindi and English. Candidates must respond in the language chosen during the NIFT application process. In case of any translation discrepancies, the English version will be considered final.

Steps to Download NIFT 2024 Admit Card:

1. Visit nift.ac.in

2. Click on the link to download NIFT admit card 2024.

3. Log in using the NIFT entrance exam registration ID and password.

4. The admit card will be displayed upon login.

5. Download the admit card for future reference.

NIFT 2024 Guidelines:

- Students must carry the NIFT 2024 admit card and a self-declaration undertaking, downloadable from the NTA website, on an A4 size paper.

- Transparent ballpoint pen, pencil, erasers, ruler in a transparent pouch are allowed. CAT candidates should also bring coloring and drawing materials.

- CAT participants will receive a physical question booklet at the center, requiring an additional photograph, similar to the one uploaded during the online application.

- Original photo identity cards like college ID, PAN card, driver’s license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, etc., are mandatory.

Ensure compliance with guidelines and carry all required documents for a smooth NIFT 2024 examination experience.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:59 IST

