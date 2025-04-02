sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 12:10 IST

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

NIOS Admit Card 2025: Registered students can download the NIOS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2025 through the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out | Image: File Photo

NIOS Admit Card 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card 2025 today, APRIL 2. Registered students can download the NIOS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2025 through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. 

Students must enter their 12-digit roll number and select the hall ticket type, then click submit to access the NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card 2025. The hall ticket will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam dates and shift timings, exam centre address, and other relevant information. 

NIOS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website: sdmis.nios.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for the NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card 2025 PDF. 

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number as the required login credential. 

Step 4: The NIOS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2025 PDF will be displayed for download. 

Step 5: Download and save the NIOS Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2025 PDF, and take a printout for future reference. 

NOTE: Students will only be able to download the NIOS admit card 2025 if they have paid the exam fee for the April/May 2025 public examination and if their photograph is available in the NIOS records. 

NIOS Exam 2025: Important Admit Card Details and Exam Day Guidelines 

If a student notices any discrepancies on their NIOS exam admit card 2025, they should immediately contact the authorities for correction. This can be done by reaching out to the NIOS regional centre or helpline, providing a detailed explanation of the issue along with any supporting documents, if required. 

Students are advised to arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. On the exam day, they will be given an extra 15 minutes (from 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm) to read the question paper. During this time, students should not write any answers, but instead carefully review the paper. The actual exam will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

Published April 2nd 2025, 12:10 IST