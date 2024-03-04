Advertisement

A first-year degree student in Telangana's Nizamabad district was tragically murdered following a dispute over studies, authorities reported.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Venkat, was allegedly assaulted by several junior students from intermediate classes (11th and 12th grade) at a government-run hostel in Bodhan town on Sunday night.

Hailing from Tippari Thanda in Gandhari mandal within the same district, Venkat was residing in a BC hostel in Bodhan while pursuing his undergraduate studies.

According to family members of the deceased, the accused students reportedly confined Venkat to a room and subjected him to physical assault, leading to his untimely demise. The altercation ensued after Venkat advised his junior peers to prioritize their studies.

As Venkat held the responsibility of 'study hour in-charge', he had instructed the students to refrain from engaging in non-academic activities and concentrate on their educational pursuits. However, the students took offense to his directive, resulting in a heated argument escalating into a violent confrontation that ultimately led to Venkat's death by strangulation.

Following the incident, fellow inmates at the hostel managed to apprehend the accused individuals and promptly turned them over to the police.

Presently, authorities have taken six students allegedly involved in the attack into custody as the investigation into the matter continues.

Relatives of the deceased have staged protests, demanding justice for Venkat.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and further inquiries are underway to ascertain the full details surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from IANS)