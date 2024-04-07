NMC Launches Initiative To Address Mental Health of Medical Students, Professionals

Advertisement

The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Task Force on Mental Health and Well-being of Medical Students (NTF) have joined hands to launch the "My Health, My Rights" initiative, aimed at tackling the healthcare challenges faced by medical students and professionals. Launched on the occasion of World Health Day 2024, this initiative will be coordinated by NMC’s anti-ragging committee.

This groundbreaking initiative will offer a range of mental health support services, including confidential counselling, therapy, and resources to address stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges prevalent among medical students and professionals.

Moreover, the initiative seeks to introduce comprehensive wellness programs that focus on enhancing physical health, fostering emotional resilience, and promoting work-life balance. These programs will include yoga sessions, mindfulness meditation, stress management workshops, and nutritional guidance.

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, carries special significance this year with the theme "My health, my rights." Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Council on the Economics of Health for All has reported that at least 140 countries recognize health as a fundamental human right enshrined in their constitutions.

Aruna Vanikar, president of UGMEB, NMC, emphasized the urgent need to destigmatize mental health issues within the medical community. She underscored the importance of fostering a culture of openness and support while prioritizing the well-being of healthcare providers. Additionally, Vanikar highlighted the significance of implementing mentorship programs aimed at building resilience among medical students.

On this significant occasion, Vijay Oza, president of PGMEB, NMC, emphasized the rights of postgraduate medical students to receive comprehensive training, mentorship, and support for emotional resilience.

The NMC reiterated the theme of "My Health, My Rights," encouraging individuals to take ownership of their health through various activities such as exercise, nutrition, meditation, social engagement, and environmental stewardship. This initiative marks a significant step towards prioritizing mental health and well-being within the medical community, ensuring that medical students and professionals receive the necessary support to thrive in their careers while safeguarding their health rights.