Published 12:33 IST, July 22nd 2024

'No Evidence So Far To Prove Widespread NEET-UG Paper Leak,' CJI Observes

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India observed and stated that there is no evidence so far indicating a widespread leak.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
central government affidavit in SC on NEET paper leak
'No Evidence So Far To Prove Widespread NEET-UG Paper Leak,' CJI Observes
