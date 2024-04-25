Noida Schools, Colleges To Be Shut on April 26 Due to Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

Schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be closed on Friday due to the Lok Sabha election being held in the constituency, but they will remain open on Saturday, officials announced. Factories and industries have also been instructed to grant paid leave to workers on Friday to facilitate their voting process, officials added. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which encompasses the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, is scheduled to go to the polls on April 26, with 26.75 lakh registered voters.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated, "All schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be closed on Friday but will operate normally on Saturday." He further explained, "Factories and industries have also been instructed to provide paid leave to workers on Friday so that they can participate in the voting process. We received feedback that some workers were unable to vote because they were stuck at work, so this decision was made."

In addition, Verma, who also serves as the district election officer, encouraged residents' welfare authorities (RWAs) and apartment owners' associations (AOAs) to actively participate in the "festival of democracy." "We will also present commendation certificates to RWAs and AOAs that show improved voter turnout this time," he stated.

According to Election Commission data, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38 percent in 2014, and a low 48 percent in 2009. The constituency has consistently reported a lower voter turnout than the national average, which was 67.40 percent in 2019, 66 percent in 2014, and 58 percent in 2009, as per the data.