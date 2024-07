Published 14:59 IST, June 28th 2024

NEET Scam: 'Govt is Ready For Discussion,' HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Paper Leak Case | LIVE

Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to address the NTA NEET, UGC-NET paper leak issue in Lok Sabha today. Follow live updates on latest happenings in the NEET controversy.