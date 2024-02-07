English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

NTA releases Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 scorecards, here's how to download

Candidates who took the exam can now access their Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 scorecards on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Here's how to check.

Nandini Verma
CSIR UGC NET Scorecards out
CSIR UGC NET Scorecards out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The results of the Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) for December 2023 have been released. Candidates who took the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. To download the CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 scorecard, candidates can follow these steps:

How to download CSIR UGC NET December 2023 scorecard

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on the scorecard link provided on the homepage.
3. Enter the required credentials, including the application number and date of birth.
4. Submit the details to view the CSIR UGC NET scorecard.
5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to download CSIR-UGC NET scorecard 

Advertisement

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 exam was conducted online from December 26 to 28, 2023. The examination covered five subjects and took place at 356 centers in 176 cities across the country. Out of the total 2,19,146 candidates who registered for the exam, 1,75,355 successfully appeared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously released the answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam, allowing candidates to raise objections from January 6 to 8. A total of 788 challenges were received, with 236 unique challenges. The final answer key and results have now been declared, taking into account the challenges raised by the students during the stipulated period.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement