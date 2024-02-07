NTA releases Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 scorecards, here's how to download

Advertisement

The results of the Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) for December 2023 have been released. Candidates who took the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. To download the CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 scorecard, candidates can follow these steps:

How to download CSIR UGC NET December 2023 scorecard

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the scorecard link provided on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view the CSIR UGC NET scorecard.

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to download CSIR-UGC NET scorecard

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 exam was conducted online from December 26 to 28, 2023. The examination covered five subjects and took place at 356 centers in 176 cities across the country. Out of the total 2,19,146 candidates who registered for the exam, 1,75,355 successfully appeared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously released the answer keys for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam, allowing candidates to raise objections from January 6 to 8. A total of 788 challenges were received, with 236 unique challenges. The final answer key and results have now been declared, taking into account the challenges raised by the students during the stipulated period.