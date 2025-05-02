sb.scorecardresearch
  • Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 Live: BSE Odisha Matric Result Today at 4 PM, Direct Link to Check Here
Updated May 2nd 2025, 14:45 IST

Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 Live: BSE Odisha Matric Result Today at 4 PM, Direct Link to Check Here

orissaresults.nic.in, BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Students who appeared for the exams can check their results and download their mark sheets on the official websites. Know how to check.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Image: File Photo/AI

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 10 results today at 4 PM, according to media reports. Students who appeared for the exams held between 21st February and 6th March can check their results and download their mark sheets from 6 PM onwards on the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. 

Along with the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2025, the board will also share key details such as the number of students registered, those who appeared and passed, the overall pass percentage, and the list of toppers. 

In addition to the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) results, the board will also publish the results of the Madhyama Examination 2025 and the State Open School Certificate Examination 2025. 

Live Blog

Students should keep in mind that the digital mark sheets are provisional. They will need to collect their original mark sheets and pass certificates from their schools later. 

This year, more than 5.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 10 exams, which were held at 3,133 centres across the state from February 21 to March 6, 2025. 

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will conduct the Class 10 Compartment exams later this year. The provisional schedule and other related details may be announced during today’s press conference. 

May 2nd 2025, 14:45 IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Credentials Required

To access the Odisha Class 10th Result 2025, students will need two key pieces of information:

  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth (in the format dd/mm/yyyy)
May 2nd 2025, 14:39 IST

Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 Live: Alternate Ways to Check Your Result

Students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth. Besides the official websites, results are also available through DigiLocker and SMS. For students with limited internet access, results can be received by sending an SMS in the format OR10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. 

May 2nd 2025, 14:23 IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 Live: How to Check via SMS

  • Open the SMS app on your mobile phone. 
  • Type the message in this format: RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll Number. 
  • Send the message to 56263. 
  • You will receive your result on your phone shortly after sending the SMS. 
May 2nd 2025, 14:17 IST

Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 Live: Around 5 Lakh Students this Year

This year, around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Matric examination.

May 2nd 2025, 14:10 IST

Odisha Class 10 Results 2025: Soon

The wait is nearly over for thousands of students across Odisha. The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 will be officially declared today at 4 PM through a press conference held by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. During the conference, the board will also share key statistics and important highlights.

The result link will go live at 6 PM on the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students are advised to remain calm, have their roll number and date of birth ready, and use only the official websites to check their results.

May 2nd 2025, 14:03 IST

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The result marksheet will include the following information: 

  • Candidate’s Name 
  • Roll Number 
  • Date of Birth 
  • School Name 
  • Subject-wise Marks 
  • Total Marks 
  • Qualifying Status 
May 2nd 2025, 14:02 IST

Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 Live: How to Check

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in
Click on the link that says “Annual Examination Result 2025”
Enter your roll number and date of birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy
Your mark sheet will appear on the screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference

May 2nd 2025, 14:00 IST

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025 Live: Websites to Check

bseodisha.ac.in
orissaresults.nic.in.

Published May 2nd 2025, 14:06 IST