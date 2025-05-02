Odisha Class 10 Result 2025 Live: BSE Odisha Matric Result Today at 4 PM, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo/AI

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 10 results today at 4 PM, according to media reports. Students who appeared for the exams held between 21st February and 6th March can check their results and download their mark sheets from 6 PM onwards on the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Along with the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2025, the board will also share key details such as the number of students registered, those who appeared and passed, the overall pass percentage, and the list of toppers.

In addition to the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) results, the board will also publish the results of the Madhyama Examination 2025 and the State Open School Certificate Examination 2025.