CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Odisha Plus 2 Results Today? Here's How to Check at chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 12 results today, May 21, 2025, according to various media reports. The results for all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be declared at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their results on the official CHSE Odisha website at chseodisha.nic.in.
Apart from the official websites, students can also access the CHSE Odisha 12th Result through other platforms such as DigiLocker and SMS services. These options provide convenient ways for students to check and download their provisional mark sheets.
Over 3.9 lakh students appeared for the Odisha CHSE examinations, which were held from February 18 to March 27, 2025.
After the results are announced, students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. If any student is not satisfied with their marks, they will have the option to apply for rechecking or revaluation. The complete details and instructions for this process will be available on the official website soon after the results are declared.
CHSE Odisha will not be releasing a list of toppers this year.
To check the scores, students need to enter their roll number and registration number.
The CHSE Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. The for Odisha Class 12 (+2) are expected to take place in July, with the results likely to be announced in August.
Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or install the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Click on the option to register and create a new account using your Aadhaar details.
Step 3: Provide a valid mobile number and enter the OTP received to verify it.
Step 4: Set a username and password of your choice to complete the sign-up process.
Step 5: After registration, log in to your account using your new credentials.
Step 6: Once logged in, navigate to the Education section to view your CHSE Odisha Class 12 result for 2025.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type a message in the following format:
RESULT FOR 12 [Your Roll Number]
Step 3: Send the message to 56263.
Step 4: You will receive your CHSE Odisha 2025 result as an SMS on your phone.
After the results are announced, students can view their scores on the official websites:
orissaresults.nic.in
chseodisha.nic.in
Step 1: Go to the official Odisha Results website at orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025’.
Step 3: A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details, such as your roll number and registration number.
Step 4: After entering the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the page.
Step 7: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.