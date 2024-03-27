×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Odisha Government to Implement PM SHRI Scheme: Signs MoU with Ministry of Education

Odisha Government has announced its decision to sign a MoU with the Ministry of Education, to implement the PM SHRI Scheme.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Odisha Government to Implement PM SHRI Scheme
Odisha Government to Implement PM SHRI Scheme | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a significant move towards educational reform, the Odisha Government has announced its decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to implement the prestigious PM SHRI Scheme. The PM SHRI Scheme, known for its alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), aims to establish exemplar schools across the nation, setting high standards for quality education and holistic development.

The MoU is scheduled to be signed by the State Government before the commencement of the next academic year, 2024-25. This collaboration between the Odisha Government and the Ministry of Education underscores a deeper commitment to strengthen Center-State relations and work together towards achieving excellence in the field of education.

Advertisement

Expressing support for this initiative, a government spokesperson stated, "We enthusiastically support this initiative as it reflects our collective dedication to strengthen school education and ensuring the comprehensive development of students in Odisha." This sentiment echoes the state's unwavering commitment to providing quality education and nurturing the potential of its young learners.

The PM SHRI Scheme, envisioned as a transformative initiative, focuses on enhancing the overall learning experience for students by promoting innovation, critical thinking, and experiential learning. Under this scheme, exemplary schools serve as models of excellence, inspiring others to adopt best practices and elevate the standard of education nationwide.

Advertisement

By partnering with the Ministry of Education, the Odisha Government aims to leverage resources, expertise, and innovative approaches to address the evolving needs of the education sector. This collaborative effort signifies a shared vision to create a conducive learning environment that empowers students to excel academically and thrive personally.

As the state prepares to embark on this transformative journey, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in terms of improved learning outcomes, enhanced teacher capacity, and a more inclusive and equitable education system. With a strong foundation laid through this partnership, Odisha is poised to chart a path towards educational excellence and foster the holistic development of its future generations.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Parents React

2 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals team

Problems worsen for DC

2 minutes ago
Election Commission

EC Issues Notices

3 minutes ago
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says

UK resilient to rates

4 minutes ago
LS Polls: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List Including PM Modi, Amit Shah For Uttarakhand

bjp

4 minutes ago
The rupee's decline was exacerbated by the weakening offshore Chinese yuan and Japanese yen

Rupee hits record low

4 minutes ago
akhilesh yadav

Akhilesh Out of LS Race

7 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

8 minutes ago
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

news

9 minutes ago
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

chinese nationals

12 minutes ago
Goldman Sachs

Goldman raises RIL TP

12 minutes ago
Bachelor's trip

Tips For Bachelor's Trip

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

Rinku Likely to Join BJP

17 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Why Dhoni at No.8?

17 minutes ago
Collision at Kolkata Airport: IndiGo Aircraft Strikes Air India Express Plane; DGCA Grounds Pilots

Collision at Kolkata Airp

18 minutes ago
Assam Neta sleeping on bed with stack of Rs 500 notes

Assam Politician Row

19 minutes ago
Nayanthra family reunion

Vignesh Reunites With Fam

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News16 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo