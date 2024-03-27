Odisha Government to Implement PM SHRI Scheme: Signs MoU with Ministry of Education

Advertisement

In a significant move towards educational reform, the Odisha Government has announced its decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to implement the prestigious PM SHRI Scheme. The PM SHRI Scheme, known for its alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), aims to establish exemplar schools across the nation, setting high standards for quality education and holistic development.

The MoU is scheduled to be signed by the State Government before the commencement of the next academic year, 2024-25. This collaboration between the Odisha Government and the Ministry of Education underscores a deeper commitment to strengthen Center-State relations and work together towards achieving excellence in the field of education.

Expressing support for this initiative, a government spokesperson stated, "We enthusiastically support this initiative as it reflects our collective dedication to strengthen school education and ensuring the comprehensive development of students in Odisha." This sentiment echoes the state's unwavering commitment to providing quality education and nurturing the potential of its young learners.

The PM SHRI Scheme, envisioned as a transformative initiative, focuses on enhancing the overall learning experience for students by promoting innovation, critical thinking, and experiential learning. Under this scheme, exemplary schools serve as models of excellence, inspiring others to adopt best practices and elevate the standard of education nationwide.

By partnering with the Ministry of Education, the Odisha Government aims to leverage resources, expertise, and innovative approaches to address the evolving needs of the education sector. This collaborative effort signifies a shared vision to create a conducive learning environment that empowers students to excel academically and thrive personally.

As the state prepares to embark on this transformative journey, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in terms of improved learning outcomes, enhanced teacher capacity, and a more inclusive and equitable education system. With a strong foundation laid through this partnership, Odisha is poised to chart a path towards educational excellence and foster the holistic development of its future generations.