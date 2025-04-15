OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 Released at opsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Odisha Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 OUT: Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 today, April 15, 2025. The admit card for Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Candidates must enter their Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) and date of birth to download the admit card.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and Group B posts. The salary offered is Rs 56,100 for Group A posts and Rs 44,900 for Group B posts.

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

About Odisha Civil Services Main Exam 2025:

The Odisha Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to take place from April 19 to April 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day: the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It will begin with the Odia Language and English Language papers and conclude with the Optional Subject Papers I and II.