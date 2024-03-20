×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

OSSC CGL 2024 Notification Out, Registration to Begin on April 5; Check Important Dates Here

OSSC CGL 2024 registration will begin on April 5 and last date to apply is May 2. The OSSC CGL exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between July-September.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the date for the Odisha Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2024 for recruitment of Group B, C posts across various departments. As per the notification, OSSC CGL 2024 registration will begin on April 5 and the last date to apply is May 2. The OSSC CGL exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between July and September 2024. 

Aspirants will be able to apply online on the official website- ossc.gov.in. As per the notification, there are a total of 595 vacancies under this recruitment drive. 

OSSC CGL Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the exam.They should also be proficient in computer application including the ability to access the internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation software. Candidates applying for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024 should be aged between 21 and 38 as of January 1, 2024.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and computer skill test. The qualified candidates will undergo certificate verification as well. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks and the main exam will be of 200 marks.

OSSC CGL Exam 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow these instructions to apply for OSSC CGL recruitment 2024.

  • Go to the official website, ossc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads- CGLRE-3 for group B and C posts.
  • You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Register and login with the credentials.
  • Fill out the OSSC CGL application form.
  • Upload the documents as required
  • Apy the application fees and submit the form
  • Save and take a printout for future use.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

