Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

OSSTET Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Direct Link to Download

The OSSTET serves as a state-level teacher eligibility test aimed at recruiting teachers for government schools in Odisha.

Isha Bhandari
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has officially released the admit cards for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024 on Friday, January 12. Candidates gearing up for the exam, scheduled for January 19, 2024, can now download their hall tickets from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

To facilitate the download process, applicants are required to use their registered mobile number as the login credential and input the One-Time Password (OTP) received. Both Paper I and Paper II of the OSSTET 2024 will be conducted on the same day.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the OSSTET Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "2024-01-12 ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)."

3. A new window will appear; enter your Mobile Number in the login section.

4. Your OSSTET Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Link To Download OSSTET 2024 Admit Card 

OSSTET 2024: Admit Cards Crucial 

Candidates are reminded that the admit card is a crucial document for attending the OSSTET 2024. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the Odisha TET 2024 hall ticket to the examination center on the day of the exam. Failure to do so may result in denial of entry to the exam hall.

To qualify in each paper, candidates need to secure a minimum of 45%, equivalent to scoring 68 marks out of 150. 

However, for candidates from SC/ST/PH/SEBC categories, the minimum pass mark is set at 35%, which corresponds to securing 53 marks out of 150.

The OSSTET serves as a state-level teacher eligibility test aimed at recruiting teachers for government schools in Odisha. 

It comprises Paper I for Trained Graduate Teachers and Paper II for Physical Education Teachers.

For additional information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

