Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Over 120 Arrested for Impersonation and Cheating in UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam

Uttar Pradesh police arrest 122 individuals for cheating and impersonation in UP constable recruitment exam. Vigilance emphasizes commitment to fair exams.

Nandini Verma
Over 120 Arrested in UP Police Exam Scam: Massive Crackdown on Impersonation and Cheating, Authorities Vigilant.
Over 120 Arrested in UP Police Exam Scam: Massive Crackdown on Impersonation and Cheating, Authorities Vigilant. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh authorities have apprehended over 120 individuals in the last two days across various districts for engaging in impersonation and cheating during the ongoing police constable recruitment examination. The arrests were made between February 15 and 17, revealing a large-scale attempt to manipulate the examination process.

UP Police Constable Exam: 122 people arrested for impersonation 

Arrests Across Districts: Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar revealed that a total of 122 people were arrested, with significant concentrations in various districts:

  • 15 in Etah
  • 9 each in Mau, Prayagraj, and Siddharthanagar
  • 8 in Ghazipur
  • 7 in Azamgarh
  • 6 in Gorakhpur
  • 5 in Jaunpur
  • 4 in Firozabad
  • 3 each in Kaushambi and Hathras
  • 2 each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra, and Kanpur
  • 1 each in Ballia, Deoria, and Bijnor.

Surprise Inspection by DGP: DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at two examination centers in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area. The ongoing police constable recruitment examination is witnessing the participation of over 48 lakh candidates in two shifts on February 17 and 18.

Charges and Modus Operandi: Additional Director General of the Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash disclosed that the arrested individuals were found using chits during the examination. Some were apprehended for impersonating actual candidates, while others were caught duping candidates.

Incidents in Specific Districts: In Etah, 15 people were arrested, and their questioning is underway. The arrested individuals were allegedly planning to use unfair means in the exam. In Ballia, a man named Saleem Ansari was apprehended for taking money from candidates, promising to clear the exam for them. The police seized Rs 8.99 lakh from Ansari.

The arrests underscore the authorities' commitment to maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process and ensuring a fair examination environment. Investigations are ongoing, and those involved in the scam will face legal consequences for their actions. Authorities remain vigilant to prevent any further malpractice in the ongoing recruitment process.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

