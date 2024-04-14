×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Panjab University Implements Menstrual Leave Policy for Female Students from 2024-25 Session

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has taken a significant step by introducing menstrual leave for female students, effective from the academic session 2024-25.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Panjab University Introduces Menstrual Leave for Female Students from 2024-25 Academic Session
Panjab University Introduces Menstrual Leave for Female Students from 2024-25 Academic Session | Image:Shutterstock
Panjab University, Chandigarh, has taken a significant step by introducing menstrual leave for female students, effective from the academic session 2024-25. Under this policy, all female students enrolled at the university will be entitled to a maximum of four days of menstrual leave per semester. With this decision, Panjab University becomes the first university in North India to implement such a policy.

The official circular issued by the university dean stated, "This is for the information of all the Chairpersons/Directors/Coordinators of Departments/Institutes/Centres/Regional Centres & Rural Centre, Kauni that the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh has implemented/granted Menstrual Leave in anticipation of the approval of Senate to the Girl Students of Panjab University, Chandigarh w.e.f" the odd semester of forthcoming Academic Session 2024-25 with the following terms and conditions."

The initiative comes after a campaign led by the students' union president, Jatinder Singh, who advocated for the implementation of menstrual leave and engaged in discussions with the university administration. Several universities across the country, including national law universities, Gauhati University, and Tezpur University, have already introduced menstrual leave policies, with Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) being the pioneer.

According to the conditions outlined by the university, female students will be granted one day of leave per calendar month of teaching, provided that teaching has occurred for at least 15 days in that month. The menstrual leaves are restricted to a maximum of four days per semester and can only be availed on teaching days.

However, the university has explicitly stated that menstrual leave will not be applicable during examinations, whether internal or external, theory or practical, sessional or mid-semester, or final/end semester.

To apply for menstrual leave, students are required to fill out a form available at their departmental office within five working days of their absence. The chairperson or director of the department may grant menstrual leave based on self-certification by the student.

Furthermore, the university has instructed departments to adjust the number of lectures delivered on the day of leave to the total lectures attended by the student at the end of each month. It's important to note that menstrual leave will only be granted for one day per month and cannot be split over multiple days.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

