Paramilitary Forces Deployed Outside Jamia University Amid Student Protests

Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside Jamia Millia Islamia University amid ongoing student protests. Delhi Police detained 10 students at 4 am following a complaint from the university administration. The students were protesting disciplinary actions against two PhD scholars who had received show-cause notices for organizing a demonstration last year. The protest began on Monday, with students accusing the administration of cracking down on student activism.

According to university officials, the protest disrupted the peaceful conduct of classes in the academic block and prevented access to essential facilities such as the central library. This disruption coincided with upcoming mid-semester exams, adding to the administration's concerns about maintaining academic continuity.

In response to the escalating situation, the university administration took decisive action, removing the protesting students from the site and evicting them from the campus.

The university alleged that protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and damaged the gate of the security advisor's office, prompting administrative action.

According to police sources, the university requested police intervention to remove the students from the protest site to maintain law and order.

"We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we have deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said.

In a statement, the university said a handful of students called for a protest, unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of February 10.

"They have violated university rules and were found carrying objectionable contraband items. The university administration, taking a strong view of the damage to university property, defacement of walls, and obstruction of classes, has taken preventive measures to ensure academic activities continue as normal," it added.

Despite the university administration offering to discuss their demands through a committee, the students allegedly refused to engage with the administration, including the Supervisor, Head, and Dean, it said.

"Taking preventive measures, this morning the university administration and the Proctorial team removed the students from the protest site, evicting them from the campus.

As tensions persist, authorities remain vigilant to prevent any further disruption and maintain a conducive environment for academic pursuits at Jamia Millia Islamia University.