The 'Exam Warriors' movement, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has had a significant impact on students in India in several ways:

Reducing exam stress: The movement aims to reduce the fear of examinations from the minds of students and help them manage exam stress more effectively. It encourages students to view exams as opportunities rather than life-and-death situations Promoting a holistic approach to education: The movement emphasizes the importance of knowledge over marks and encourages students to focus on learning rather than just scoring high marks Encouraging collaboration: The 'Exam Warriors' movement fosters collaboration among students, parents, teachers, and society to support students in their academic journey Engaging activities: As part of the movement, various engaging activities are conducted at the school level, such as marathons, music competitions, meme competitions, and nukkad nataks, to promote joyful learning experiences Wide participation: The movement has garnered widespread interest and participation, with over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers, and around 2 lakh parents registering for the competition Special recognition: The movement also includes a painting competition, where 2050 participants are selected based on their questions posted on the MyGov portal and honored with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, which includes the Prime Minister's book, 'Exam Warriors,' in Hindi

Overall, the 'Exam Warriors' movement has helped create a more supportive and stress-free environment for students in India, encouraging them to focus on learning and personal growth rather than just academic success.