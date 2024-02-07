Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:12 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Updates: 12 mantras shared by PM Modi for every student, parent, teachers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with board exam students, parents, and teachers today, January 29, 2024, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). The event began at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He is sharing mantras for students, parents, and teachers.
1: 05 IST, January 29th 2024
"The coronavirus pandemic was the biggest challenge. I faced it with courage. I gave various activities to the public to create a sense of togetherness and encourage them to fight against the pandemic together," he said.
1: 02 IST, January 29th 2024
“Government can not remove poverty. Every poor should work towards removing his poverty. I, as a PM, can only help him provide house, food, toilet, free healthcare, and education. Rest it is up to them to come out of poverty with the help of these facilities. With the help of our schemes, 25 crore people came out of poverty recently,” PM said.
1: 00 IST, January 29th 2024
Replying to a student's question on how he handles the stress of being in the top position of Prime Minister, he said, “I challenge every challenge and face it with courage. I have confidence that whatever happens, the whole country is standing with me. If there are millions of challenges, there are billions of solutions. I am sure that whatever happens, the potential of my nation is enough to handle the challenges."
12: 51 IST, January 29th 2024
“Students should limit the use of electronic devices like mobile phones. Mobile phones should never be used while eating meals. Moreover, the lock code of mobile phones should be known by all members of the family. This will increase the transparency. Set screen time alerts in the mobile phone to limit the use of phones,” PM said. Moreover, the smartphones should be used for positive things or to get assistance in studying, he added.
12: 37 IST, January 29th 2024
“Parents should start trusting their children. When the parents trust the children, their bond strengthen. This ultimately boosts their confidence,” PM said.
12: 20 IST, January 29th 2024
“Never compromise with exercise. Make it a routine just like brushing a teeth. Walk, play, and exercise to recharge yourself,” PM Modi said.
12: 16 IST, January 29th 2024
“Continuously watching reels affects our sleep and kills our time. We do not even remember the reels that we watched but it prompts us to watch it again and again,” PM said.
12: 13 IST, January 29th 2024
We need to recharge our body, mind, and soul daily just like we recharge our mobile phones for smooth functioning. Exercise, Yoga, and exposure to sunlight are very important for recharging our body. Proper sleep is also very important for our body, PM said.
12: 03 IST, January 29th 2024
Students should practice answer-writing to increase the speed of writing. This will prepare you for the exam day, he said.
11: 59 IST, January 29th 2024
Parents should not make it a big deal on exam day. Let your child go for exams with a light heart, he said.
11: 48 IST, January 29th 2024
"Teachers should connect with students emotionally so that students can discuss their problems with them without hesitation," PM Modi said.
11: 39 IST, January 29th 2024
“You should compete with yourself rather than competing with your friends to score better marks out of 100,” said PM Modi.
11: 37 IST, January 29th 2024
PM Modii while talking about how to deal with the negative impact of competitive impact during exams, said that parents should never compare their children. This creates a negative impact on the children. “Every child is unique," he said.
11: 25 IST, January 29th 2024
Talking about exam stress PM Modi said that the question on dealing with exam stress is asked every year as the batches of students change every year. But, parents and teachers who have watched my previous episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 should impart the teachings on how to be ready for exam stress. Students should be prepared for the exams mentally and emotionally.
11: 21 IST, January 29th 2024
The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event can be watched Live here. Click here.
11: 16 IST, January 29th 2024
Prime MInister begins his interactions with crores of students, teachers and parents at Pariksha Pe Charcha.
11: 13 IST, January 29th 2024
Students are performing a song titled Pariksha Pe Charcha Anthem.
11: 11 IST, January 29th 2024
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the students and said that the students are the leaders of tomorrow who will make the country a developed nation by 2047.
11: 00 IST, January 29th 2024
Students are displaying their projects on innovation and solutions with the help of artificial intelligence. The projects also display local traditional toys promoting vocal for local.
10: 53 IST, January 29th 2024
PM Modi has arrived at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He is interacting with the students at an exhibition where students have displayed their projects on various innovations.
10: 46 IST, January 29th 2024
Pariksha pe charcha will begin shortly. The event begins at 11 am today.
10: 07 IST, January 29th 2024
The 'Exam Warriors' movement, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has had a significant impact on students in India in several ways:
- Reducing exam stress: The movement aims to reduce the fear of examinations from the minds of students and help them manage exam stress more effectively. It encourages students to view exams as opportunities rather than life-and-death situations
- Promoting a holistic approach to education: The movement emphasizes the importance of knowledge over marks and encourages students to focus on learning rather than just scoring high marks
- Encouraging collaboration: The 'Exam Warriors' movement fosters collaboration among students, parents, teachers, and society to support students in their academic journey
- Engaging activities: As part of the movement, various engaging activities are conducted at the school level, such as marathons, music competitions, meme competitions, and nukkad nataks, to promote joyful learning experiences
- Wide participation: The movement has garnered widespread interest and participation, with over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers, and around 2 lakh parents registering for the competition
- Special recognition: The movement also includes a painting competition, where 2050 participants are selected based on their questions posted on the MyGov portal and honored with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, which includes the Prime Minister's book, 'Exam Warriors,' in Hindi
Overall, the 'Exam Warriors' movement has helped create a more supportive and stress-free environment for students in India, encouraging them to focus on learning and personal growth rather than just academic success.
10: 06 IST, January 29th 2024
The objective of the 'Exam Warriors' movement, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters and help them manage exam stress. The movement aims to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, and students are motivated to prioritize knowledge over marks. It also seeks to bring together students, parents, teachers, and society to support students in their academic journey. The movement includes various activities and resources, such as the Pariksha Pe Charcha event, the Exam Warriors book, and online competitions, to provide guidance and support to students, parents, and teachers in handling exam pressure and promoting a holistic approach to education
10: 05 IST, January 29th 2024
The theme of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 has not been explicitly mentioned in the search results. However, the event is part of the larger "Exam Warriors" movement led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters and help them manage exam stress. The event aims to provide tips and advice to students, parents, and teachers to boost their self-confidence and aid stress management during exams. The event will also include an online competition for students, parents, and teachers, with winners getting the opportunity to participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha event and receive a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit
10: 05 IST, January 29th 2024
One can watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 live on various social media platforms, including:
- The pages of the Education Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office
- PIB
- Doordarshan
- The Prime Minister's official YouTube channel
- Amazon Prime Video
- Facebook Live
The live broadcast will begin at 11 am on January 29, 2024.
10: 03 IST, January 29th 2024
The format of Pariksha Pe Charcha is a town hall interaction where the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, engages with students, parents, and teachers to discuss and overcome exam stress. The event is part of the larger movement "Exam Warriors" led by the Prime Minister to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, held in 2024, is scheduled to commence from 11 am onwards in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with nearly 3000 participants interacting with the Prime Minister.
10: 02 IST, January 29th 2024
The Pariksha Pe Charcha has been held seven times since its inception in 2018. The first edition was held on 16 February 2018, the second on 29 January 2019, the third in 2020, the fourth on 7 April 2021, the fifth in 2022, and the sixth in 2023. The seventh edition is scheduled to be held today, January 29, 2024
10: 00 IST, January 29th 2024
The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, including channels like DD National, DD News, and DD India. Live broadcast of the event will also be available on prominent radio channels like All India Radio, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in, and the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education
10: 00 IST, January 29th 2024
The Pariksha Pe Charcha event is an initiative by the Prime Minister to interact with students, parents, and teachers to discuss and overcome exam stress.
9: 56 IST, January 29th 2024
Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers, and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024. The selected students will get oppotunity to interact with PM Modi today.
9: 54 IST, January 29th 2024
PM Modi will host the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 today, January 29. The event will begin at 11 am at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
