During the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, PM Modi urged the students to compete with themselves, not others. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the students who will appear for the Board exams this year, at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Delhi.

The seventh edition of the programme was organised at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique programme initiated by PM Modi, wherein he interacts with students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas.

The initiative is aimed at discussing the stress that emerges during examinations. During the interactive session, PM Modi addressed the issues faced by the students ahead of the exams, including pressure, competition, stress handling, and cooperation from parents. Here are the top quotes by PM Modi from the programme.

Key takeaways from PM Modi’s address

“Students have become more innovative than ever; This programme is like an exam for me too.”

“I got an opportunity today to understand what our youths think about various sectors such as land, water, space and AI, and what solutions they have about the issues in these sectors. It felt that even if I had four to five hours, it would have been less.”

“You all have come to that place where in the beginning all the great leaders of the world sat for two days and discussed the future of the world. Today you are in that place and you are discussing the future of India.”

“We have to make ourselves capable of handling pressure. When you move to a colder place, you prepare your mind to adapt. We should not stress so much that it affects our ability.”

“If there are no challenges and competition, then life will become inspiration-less. There should be a healthy competition.”

“We cannot do- switch off, pressure is gone. One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building, one has to prepare oneself (to tackle it).”

“This is the seventh episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha. This question has come every time and has come in different ways. This means that in seven years, seven different batches have gone through the same situations and every new batch is also facing the same problems”

“ Some parents treat their child's report card as their own visiting card, this is not good”

“Compete with yourself, not others”

“You must not compare one child with another as that can be detrimental to their future”

“Friends should help each other out in studies. Friendship is not transactional. Friendship without transaction lasts a lifetime.”

