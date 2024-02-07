English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Pariksha pe Charcha 2024 today, PM Modi to interact with 'exam warriors ' ahead of board exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the seventh edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” today. "The event, commencing at 11 am at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha today | Image:PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the seventh edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” today. "The event, commencing at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, has garnered immense anticipation, with over 2.25 crore students, parents, and teachers registering for participation. The event will be broadcast on various social media platforms, including the pages of the Education Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office.

During the event, the Prime Minister will engage with nearly 3,000 participants selected through an online competition, along with students, teachers, and parents, addressing the stress associated with examinations. This annual gathering is a part of the larger "exam warriors" movement initiated by the Prime Minister, aimed at fostering a stress-free environment for students.

How and where to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 

To witness the event, you can tune in to the social media pages of the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, and other platforms. The live broadcast, beginning at 11 am, will provide viewers with the opportunity to observe the Prime Minister's interaction with students, teachers, and parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the larger movement called "Exam Warriors" to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters

.The event aims to:

Boost students' self-confidence: By providing tips and advice from the Prime Minister, students can feel more confident and prepared for their exams

Aid stress management: The event helps students learn strategies to manage stress and anxiety related to exams

Promote overall well-being: Pariksha Pe Charcha encourages a holistic approach to education, focusing on the overall development of students

Foster a supportive environment: The event brings together students, parents, and teachers, creating a supportive community where students can share their experiences and learn from each other

During the event, the Prime Minister interacts with students, teachers, and parents from across the country, sharing valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in a relaxed and stress-free manner

. The event is organized for school students of classes 6-12, along with parents and teachers

. Winners of an online competition are given a chance to attend the event, and some of the winners get a chance to interact directly with the Prime Minister. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

