Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his anticipation for the upcoming 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' a gathering of 'exam warriors' scheduled for January 29. In addition to addressing exam stress relief, he has shared insights and valuable advice drawn from past programs. Participants in the event include school students from classes 6 to 12, with the inclusion of parents and teachers. A significant number of participants, with over 2.26 Crore students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and more than 5.69 lakh parents, have registered for the event in 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister conveyed his excitement, stating, "I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of Exam Warriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress. Let's turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities…"

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi annually conducts an interaction named 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students ahead of the Board exams. The event, now in its seventh edition, is designed to help students overcome exam stress and pressure. This year's session is scheduled for Monday at 11 am, taking place at Bharat Manadapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Where to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

The event is broadcasted live on Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India, among others. Additionally, major private channels and radio channels, including All India Radio Medium Wave and AJI India Radio FM Channel, will air the program live. The telecast will also be available through live web streaming on websites such as PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in, and the YouTube channel of MoE. Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MoE will also carry the event.

The primary objective of the interaction is to foster communication between teachers and students, providing them with the opportunity to meet and engage with PM Modi. The focus of the event is on the holistic development of students. During the session, the Prime Minister shares tips on handling board exams and entrance exams with minimal stress. He encourages students, parents, and teachers to approach exams with the right perspective rather than viewing them as overly challenging.