Published 11:58 IST, February 10th 2025
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi Teaches Students Meditation and Deep Breathing Techniques
PM Modi asks students to do pranayam and share a technique to control body.
PM Modi Teaches Students Meditation and Deep Breathing Techniques | Image: Screen Grab Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 on Monday. In the eighth edition of PPC, he addressed students' queries about exam stress.
During the session, PM Modi emphasized the benefits of meditation and demonstrated techniques to manage exam stress. He led the students in a meditation session, teaching them how to practice deep breathing and focus on calming sounds like flowing water and gentle breeze.
Additionally, PM Modi encouraged students to practice pranayama, a breathing exercise, and shared methods to help them maintain control over their bodies.
Updated 12:39 IST, February 10th 2025