Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Plus Two Classes to Be Discontinued in Bihar Colleges From April 1

With this, plus two classes will be held only in higher secondary schools from the new session i.e., April 1.

Digital Desk
NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced
The resolution in this regard has already been notified in the state gazette (Representative image) | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: The intermediate education (in all three streams — arts, science and commerce) in Bihar will be discontinued in colleges affiliated to various universities in the state, the state govt has announced. With this, plus two classes will be held only in higher secondary schools from the new session i.e., April 1.

The state Education department issued a notification on Wednesday evening stating that while such classes had been discontinued in Patna University about a decade ago, the same will cease to be held at colleges falling under other universities from the academic session beginning in April this year.

Advertisement

The department also said the delinking of intermediate (plus two) from colleges has been recommended in the Universities Act but the same could not be enforced until now because of inadequate infrastructure and manpower in higher secondary schools. The resolution in this regard has already been notified in the state gazette. The Nitish Kumar government in 2007, had taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges in conformity with the National Education Policy (1986/92) and had introduced 10+2 format in plus two.

"The department has already developed large-scale infrastructure and recruited 67,961 teachers for higher secondary schools and another 65,737 teachers in secondary schools under a special drive. The government schools are now equipped to handle plus two education", says the notification. 

Advertisement

Earlier, the Bihar government had also taken a policy decision to have one higher secondary school in every panchayat and had upgraded the existing secondary schools.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

12 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

12 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Biden’s Dog Commander Bit Secret Service Agents 24 Times

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Elon Musk's X Claims 'Orders' From India to Withhold Accounts

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. 'Amul Means Inspiration For Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi at Motera

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo