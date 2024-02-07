PM Modi Ensures 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Reaches Every Corner with Satellite, Radio, and Social Media

Advertisement

The central government has instructed all ministries and departments to guarantee that the forthcoming 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event reaches students across the country, including remote areas. This outreach will be achieved through various means such as Edusat (a government communication satellite for education), internet access devices, and radio broadcasts.

Pariksha Pe Charcha on January 29

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an annual interaction initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing school students, teachers, and parents to discuss exam-related stress and anxiety. The seventh edition of this event is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan on January 29.

In a letter to all ministries and departments, the education ministry emphasized the need for necessary arrangements to ensure that all students from Class VI and above can view or hear the telecast. The letter suggested utilizing Edusat, internet access devices, and radio/transistors for remote areas where television viewing is not feasible.

Advertisement

PPC event to be broadcast live on various platforms

The event will be broadcast live by Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India. Additionally, it will be available through live airing on radio channels, including All India Radio medium wave and All India Radio FM channel. The interaction will also be live-streamed on government websites such as PMO, MoE (including its YouTube and Swayamprabha channels), Doordarshan, MyGov.in, and Facebook Live.

Advertisement

Over 1 crore registrations received for PPC 2024

The education ministry reported a record registration of over one crore people, including students, teachers, and parents, this year. With more than 90 lakh students, over 8 lakh teachers, and around 2 lakh parents registering on the MyGov portal, the event aims to create a stress-free environment for students. This year's program will be held in a town hall format, starting from 11 am, with approximately 4,000 participants interacting with Prime Minister Modi. Special guests for the main event will include two students and a teacher from each state and UT, along with winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is part of the broader Exam Warriors movement led by the PM, emphasizing the celebration of each child's unique individuality in a stress-free environment.