Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on February 20, 2024. In a significant public function at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, at 11:30 AM, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at over Rs 30,500 crore. Spanning sectors such as health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, these projects aim to drive comprehensive growth.

During the event, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to approximately 1500 new Government recruits in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program.

Major Boost to Education Sector

In a significant move towards upgrading the country's education and skilling infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore. The dedicated projects include the permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Kanpur, and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate three new IIMs - IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, and IIM Visakhapatnam. Additionally, he will inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country. The foundation stone for five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus, and five Multipurpose Halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas will also be laid, addressing the educational needs of students nationwide.

AIIMS Jammu

The Prime Minister will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, providing comprehensive healthcare services. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the institute, costing over Rs 1660 crore, covers 227 acres. With 720 beds, Medical and Nursing Colleges, AYUSH Block, and state-of-the-art facilities, AIIMS Jammu aims to offer high-quality patient care services in various specialties and super specialties. The institute will leverage digital health infrastructure to reach remote areas, ensuring enhanced healthcare accessibility in the region.