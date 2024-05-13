Advertisement

New Delhi, May 13, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to extend his heartfelt congratulations to all students who successfully passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations. With the results for both Class X and XII being announced today, the Prime Minister's message of encouragement and praise comes as a beacon of support for the young achievers.

In his tweet, PM Modi, known for his #ExamWarriors initiative, expressed his pride in the students' accomplishments, highlighting their relentless dedication. He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by supportive families and dedicated educators in nurturing the students' potential.

Advertisement

“Congratulations to all of you who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII exams! I am immensely proud of your accomplishment and your relentless dedication. I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success. All the best for the endeavours ahead,” he tweeted.

"To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams—remember, this is just one milestone in your journey. Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!" he added.

CBSE Results 2024 Out

The results, declared on May 13, revealed a commendable pass percentage for both classes. Class X saw an impressive pass percentage of 93.60, while Class XII recorded a remarkable 87.98 pass percentage. These figures underscore the hard work and determination exhibited by students across the nation.

Advertisement

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can access their results on the official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, providing them with immediate access to their academic achievements.

The Prime Minister's congratulatory message not only celebrates the students' success but also serves as a reminder of the unwavering support and guidance provided by their families and educators. As these young minds embark on their future endeavors, they carry with them the blessings and encouragement of the nation's leadership.

Advertisement