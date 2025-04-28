PSEB 10th & 12th Results 2025: Punjab Board Result to Announced at pseb.ac.in, How to Download Scorecard

Punjab Board Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results for the 2025 academic year soon. However, the board has not yet confirmed an official date for the result release. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their results and download their marksheets online from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

This year, the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations were held from February 13 to April 4. The Class 10 examinations took place from March 10 to April 4, 2025. To pass the PSEB 10th and 12th theory exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent.

PSEB 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth on the page that opens.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and save a copy for future reference. You can also print it if needed.

PSEB 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to check on DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with your existing account or sign up if you're a new user.

Step 3: Head to the “Education” section.

Step 4: Choose “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)” from the list of boards.

Step 5: Click on the “PSEB Class 10 Results 2024” link.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number to verify your identity.

Step 7: After verification, your result will appear on the screen.

PSEB 10th & 12th Results 2025: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type a new message in this format: PB10 <Roll Number>.

Step 3: Send it to 56767650.

Step 4: You will receive your Class 10 result via SMS shortly.

PSEB 10th & 12th Results 2025: Details to Check