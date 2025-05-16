PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Released at pseb.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates | Image: File Photo

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 results today, May 16, 2025. Students who took the board exams can check their scores on the official website: pseb.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check and download their provisional marksheet from the official website by entering their roll number, application number, or registration number.

Please note that the online result is provisional. To get the official marksheet, students must collect it from their respective schools.