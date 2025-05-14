PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025 Live: PSEB 12th Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download Marksheet, and Scorecard

Punjab Board Results 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 very soon. The results will be declared during a press conference and will be available online after 3:00 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in.
To check the PSEB 12th Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number on the result page. If the official website becomes slow or unresponsive, students can also use the SMS facility to access their Punjab Board Class 12 results.
To pass the PSEB Class 12 board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.
After the results are declared, students should collect their original PSEB Class 12 marksheet from their respective schools.
Step 1: Visit the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “PSEB 12th Result 2025”.
Step 3: Enter your Class 12 roll number in the space provided.
Step 4: Your Punjab Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and print a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference.
The PSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted over nearly six weeks, starting on February19 and ending on April 4, 2025. The exams were held under strict rules to maintain fairness and transparency. After over a month of paper checking and evaluation, the results are now set to be announced today.
With more than 2.8 lakh candidates having taken the exam earlier this year, today marks a crucial moment for Punjab’s senior secondary students. The results will determine their eligibility for higher education institutions, entrance tests, and scholarships.
Students who believe their PSEB Class 12 results do not accurately reflect their performance can apply for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets.
The overall pass percentage for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams showed a slight increase last year, reaching 93.04%. This was a small improvement compared to 2023, when the pass rate was 92.47%.
Apart from the official PSEB website, students can also check their PSEB Class 12 result via SMS.
To receive your result by SMS, follow these steps:
The Punjab Board Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be available on the official website: pseb.ac.in.
Step 1: Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked details.
Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and choose Punjab School Education Board.
Step 4: Click on “Class 12 Marksheet 2025”.
Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen — you can download and save it.
