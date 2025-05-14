PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025 Live: PSEB 12th Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download Marksheet, and Scorecard

PSEB Punjab Board class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: | Image: File Photo/AI

Punjab Board Results 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 very soon. The results will be declared during a press conference and will be available online after 3:00 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Direct Link - To Check Result 2025

To check the PSEB 12th Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number on the result page. If the official website becomes slow or unresponsive, students can also use the SMS facility to access their Punjab Board Class 12 results.

To pass the PSEB Class 12 board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.