Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 Cleared in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Lok Sabha clears Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. Union Minister Jitendra Singh presented the bill, which aims to address malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations with provisions for severe penalties, including a maximum jail term of 10 years and fines up to Rs 1 crore.

The proposed legislation is targeted at curbing malpractices orchestrated by organised gangs, mafia elements, and individuals engaging in unfair means during competitive exams. Importantly, the bill ensures that students will not be targeted, focusing instead on eradicating the influence of nefarious elements affecting the fairness of examinations.

The introduction of the bill comes in response to the cancellation of several competitive exams, such as the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat, and constable recruitment examination in Bihar, due to question paper leaks.

The bill not only imposes stringent penalties on individuals involved in malpractices but also targets government officials found colluding with them. With provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore, the legislation aims to act as a deterrent against any involvement in unfair examination practices.

To further bolster the integrity of the examination process, the bill proposes the establishment of a high-level National Technical Committee on Public Examinations. This committee will be tasked with developing protocols for securing digital platforms, creating foolproof IT security systems, ensuring electronic surveillance of examination centers, and formulating national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure involved in conducting such examinations.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, highlighted the government's commitment to addressing concerns of youth regarding irregularities in examinations. She announced the decision to enact a new law to deal sternly with malpractices, emphasizing the need for transparency, fairness, and credibility in the public examination systems to reassure the youth about the fairness of their efforts and the security of their future.