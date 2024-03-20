×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Pune: Engineering Student Self-Immolates In Washroom Following Harassment by Hostel Staffer

A 19-year-old engineering student, identified as Renuka Salunke, has taken her own life by self-immolation in her hostel washroom. Probe underway.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Engineering Student's Tragic Self-Immolation: Alleged Harassment by Hostel Staffer and Roommate
Engineering Student's Tragic Self-Immolation: Alleged Harassment by Hostel Staffer and Roommate | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
In a devastating incident, a 19-year-old engineering student, identified as Renuka Salunke, has taken her own life by self-immolation in her hostel washroom. The incident occurred following alleged harassment by a hostel staffer and her roommate. A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station.

According to reports, Renuka had been subjected to unwanted advances by the hostel employee, Satish Jadhav, who allegedly sent her messages expressing romantic feelings. Her father's complaint suggests that Jadhav's persistent advances and questioning about her responses caused significant distress to Renuka.

Furthermore, Renuka's roommate, Muskan Mahendra Singh Sidhu (19), is accused of disrupting her studies by repeatedly turning off the room lights while Renuka was studying, as claimed by her father.

Feeling overwhelmed by the relentless harassment from both individuals, Renuka tragically resorted to self-immolation in the hostel washroom around 9 pm on March 7. Despite receiving medical treatment, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The incident has sparked an investigation led by Assistant Police Inspector Varsha Tavde, with both the hostel staffer and roommate booked for their alleged roles in Renuka's death.

This heartbreaking tragedy sheds light on the serious consequences of harassment and the urgent need for measures to prevent such incidents in educational institutions.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

