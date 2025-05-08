Punjab Board Results 2025: PSEB Class 10th and 12th Results Soon at pseb.ac.in, Check Date and Time Here | Image: File Photo

PSEB Board Results 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results 2025 soon. Once declared, students can access and download their results from the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access their marks online.

As per media reports, the Punjab Board results are likely to be declared anytime soon, although the board has not made any official announcement yet.

PSEB Class at 10th and 12th Result 2025: Marksheet

The online marksheet is provisional. The original hard copy will be issued by the board later. Students should verify all the details on the provisional mark sheet and report any discrepancies to the authorities promptly.

Punjab Board Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to the PSEB result login page.

Step 4: Enter your PSEB exam roll number and click submit.

Step 5: Your Class 10 or 12 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review all the details and download the PDF for future reference.

Punjab Board Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: PB10 <Roll Number> or PB12 <Roll Number>.

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Punjab Board Exam 2025: Dates and More

The Class 12 exams were held from February 19 to April 4, while the Class 10 exams took place between March 10 and April 4.

To pass, students need to score a minimum of 33% in each subject as well as overall.