Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Punjab schools winter break extended up to January 21 due to prevailing cold weather

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday an extended winter break for schools in Punjab, effective from Monday, due to the prevailing severe cold.

Nandini Verma
Bathinda fog, Punjab.
Fog gathers in Bathinda, Punjab as temperatures dropped to 6 degrees Celsius on Monday. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday an extended winter break for schools in Punjab, effective from Monday, due to the prevailing severe cold conditions in the state. This decision supplements the initially scheduled winter vacations for Punjab schools, set from December 14 to 21, 2023.

The objective of this move is to prioritize the safety and well-being of both students and staff during the intense cold weather, with the anticipation of resuming classes once weather conditions improve.

This precautionary measure underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students amid challenging weather conditions. Notably, a similar decision has been taken in Delhi, where a winter break has been declared for students from Nursery to Class 5 for the next five days.

These coordinated measures across different states reflect a shared concern for the well-being of students facing challenging weather conditions. In a recent development, the Delhi government initially extended the winter break for all government-aided and unaided recognized private schools in the national capital territory (NCT) until January 21.

This decision was made in response to 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert.' However, shortly after issuing the order, the Delhi government retracted the decision to extend the winter vacation in schools within the national capital, highlighting the dynamic nature of decision-making amidst changing weather conditions and administrative considerations.

On Sunday, the cold wave intensified in Punjab and Haryana, leading to a significant drop in day temperatures. Widespread fog during the morning hours further reduced visibility at various locations. In response to these severe cold weather conditions, the Punjab government took decisive action by ordering the closure of all schools up to Class 10 until January 21.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the harsh weather conditions. The Chandigarh Administration has also declared the closure of all schools in Chandigarh for classes up to Class 8 until January 13, citing severe cold weather conditions. According to the order issued by the Director of School Education, physical classes for these grades will be suspended till January 21. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

