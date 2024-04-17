Advertisement

The School of Eminence (SoE) under the Department of School Education has announced the Punjab SOE Result 2024. The result pertains to class 9th students who appeared for the written examinations. To access the SOE Results 2024 for Meritorious Schools and School of Eminence, students and parents can visit the official website at schoolofeminence.pseb.ac.in. Using their roll number and name, individuals can check the Punjab Meritorious School Result 2024.

Additionally, the Department has published the Punjab SOE Result Merit List 2024 for class 9, which includes the names of successful candidates. Those shortlisted are required to visit their respective schools along with all necessary documents to complete the admission process.

Advertisement

Here's how to check the Punjab School of Eminence Result 2024:

1. Open the official website of School of Eminence at schoolofeminence.pseb.ac.in

2. Locate the links "Result of Entrance Examination of 9th class for Meritorious Schools" or "Result of Entrance Examination of 9th class for School of Eminence" on the homepage

3. Click on the respective link to access the results page

4. The Punjab School of Eminence Result 2024 and/or Punjab Meritorious School Result 2024 PDF will be displayed

5. Search for the results using the roll number, name, date of birth, or application number

6. Submit the required details

7. Download the Punjab SOE Result 2024 PDF

8. Take a printout of the results for future reference

Advertisement

The written examination was conducted by the exam authority on March 30, 2024. The provisional answer key was released earlier, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until April 6, 2024.

According to the official notice, "The minimum qualifying marks for the admission test are 35 per cent in all subjects and 35 per cent in reasoning and 40 per cent in total. Students from the reserved categories will be eligible for a relaxation of 5 per cent marks in the sectional and aggregate cut-off."