Washington: Quad STEM fellows on Tuesday, gathered at the White House to celebrate the successful inaugural year of the fellowship and announce the launch of applications for the second class of Quad Fellows.The Quad Leaders started this unique fellowship to bring outstanding master's and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to study in the United States.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer delivered the keynote speech, and other senior administration officials and representatives from Quad countries' embassies attended the event. As per the Official White House statement, “During the event, they discussed the Quad and geopolitical landscape; the Administration’s tech agenda for the Indo-Pacific; and the importance of public service.”

The International Institute for Education (IIE), a global non-profit experienced in managing international fellowship programs, including the U.S. Department of State Fulbright program, is now the implementing partner for the Quad Fellowship program. Today, IIE expanded eligibility to include students from ASEAN countries, highlighting the Quad's commitment to providing concrete benefits for the Indo-Pacific region.

Launched at the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2021, the Quad Fellowship offers scholarships to STEM graduate students from Quad countries studying in the U.S. It remains a priority for Quad leaders as they strengthen ties among the next generation of innovators.