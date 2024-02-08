Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Ram Mandir inauguration: Chhattisgarh govt announces holiday for schools, colleges on January 22

All schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh will observe a holiday on Monday, January 22, 2024 on occassion of Ram Mandir inauguration.

Nandini Verma
Ram Mandir
Ram Mandir | Image:Image/ Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In light of the ongoing global events and celebrations leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, all schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh will observe a holiday on Monday, January 22, 2024. According to a PTI report, State Minister Brijmohan Agrawal, responsible for Religious Trust and Endowment, School and Higher Education, as well as Culture and Tourism portfolios in the Vishnu Deo Sai government, announced during a press conference that a weekly free train travel scheme to Ayodhya has been devised.

Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya free train travel announced

"Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, the residents of Chhattisgarh will have the opportunity to travel to Ayodhya free of charge by train to witness the darshan of Ram Lalla. The state government is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a weekly train accommodating 850 to 1000 devotees to Ayodhya as part of this initiative," reported PTI. He added, “Special provisions will be made for the elderly and disabled on the train. They can travel with a companion, and a doctor will be present on board. Accommodations and meals for the travelers will be provided by the state government.”

The ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22 will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A multitude of leaders and dignitaries from various spheres have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya. Describing additional programs for the temple inauguration, the minister mentioned that devotional songs and rituals would be performed in the morning, while a "Ganga aarti" would take place on the banks of rivers across the state in the evening.

The state government is set to develop Shri Ram Van Gaman Path, and Bhuteshwar Mahadeo, Jatmai-Ghatarani, Shiv Mahapeeth, Sirkatti Ashram, and Kopeshwar Mahadeo temple in Gariaband will be transformed into a tribal circuit, he further announced.

In related news, Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations originally planned for January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The revised examination schedule for subjects including commerce, physics, chemistry, software development, and biochemistry, among others, has been made available on the university's official website. Schools in Uttar Pradesh and Goa will also remain shut on the day. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

