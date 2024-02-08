English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Uttar Pradesh Declares School Holiday on January 22

Earlier, the CM had announced that the liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day.

Moumita Mukherjee
Ram Mandir inauguration: Uttar Pradesh declares school holiday on January 22
Ram Mandir inauguration: Uttar Pradesh declares school holiday on January 22 | Image:PTI
Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of the grand inauguration and 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22. Earlier, the CM had announced that the liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day.

On January 22, the highly anticipated consecration of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya is set to draw over a lakh devout followers, marking the pivotal 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of the deity. Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Opposition leaders, will grace the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. With the nation abuzz in preparation for this momentous event, a groundswell of voices is calling for January 22 to be declared a national holiday.

The clamor for this holiday is gaining traction on social media, with many urging the BJP-led government at the Center to institute a nationwide day off. The aim? To enable people from all corners of the country to witness and partake in this historic occasion.

Prime Minister Modi himself has encouraged the 1.4 billion citizens of India to illuminate the Ram Jyoti and observe Deepawali within their households on January 22. As anticipation mounts and fervor builds, eyes across the nation eagerly await the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

