In a baffling turn of events at Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur, students arrived for their MSc Computer Science exam only to discover that it had not been scheduled or conducted, despite the university previously releasing the exam timetable and issuing admit cards. This oversight has sparked outrage among students and raised serious questions about the administration's negligence.

The university had announced the timetable for the MSc Computer Science first-semester exam nearly 20 days ago, with the exams slated to commence on Tuesday, March 5. However, upon reaching the examination center on Tuesday morning, students were shocked to learn that there was no scheduled exam, and even worse, the university had failed to prepare the necessary question papers.

Expressing their frustration, a student, requesting anonymity, stated, "We studied diligently throughout the night in preparation for the exam, only to arrive and be informed that it had been forgotten by the administration."

Sachin Rajak, a leader from the NSUI organization, condemned the incident, labeling it as a severe case of administrative negligence. He emphasized that the students had invested considerable effort into their studies, only to be misled by the university's oversight.

In response to the uproar, the students staged a protest at the university premises, demanding accountability and appropriate action against those responsible for the oversight.

University Vice-Chancellor RK Verma intervened by convening a meeting with department heads and engaging with the students directly. He assured them that an inquiry had been initiated into the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the oversight. Verma emphasized that necessary action would be taken against the responsible officers upon receipt of the inquiry report.