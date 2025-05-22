RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at 5 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 result 2025 today, May 22, at 5 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
To check the RBSE 12th Result 2025, students will need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The Rajasthan Board will declare the Class 12 results for more than 8 lakh students across all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts.
"Rajasthan Board: The Class 12 results for science, commerce, and arts streams will be announced tomorrow at 5:00 pm," the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, posted on X.
The RBSE Class 12 scorecard will show important details such as the student’s name, parents’ names, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, grade, pass/fail status, and any remarks. Please note that the RBSE Class 12 result 2025 available online is provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
If the official website experiences technical problems or slowdowns, students can also access their RBSE Class 12 result 2025 through DigiLocker. Additionally, the result can be checked using the SMS facility.
To pass the Rajasthan Class 12 exams in 2025, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or rechecking by paying the required fee. Students who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects will need to appear for the supplementary exam.
Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone and create a new message.
For Arts stream, type: RJ12A (space) Your Roll Number
For Science stream, type: RJ12S (space) Your Roll Number
Step 2: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.
You will receive your result via SMS shortly.
Students who do not pass in one or two subjects in the RBSE Class 12 examinations will have a chance to appear for the supplementary exams, which are expected to be held in September 2025. After the results are announced, eligible students must apply for these exams and pay the required fees.
With over 8.9 lakh students waiting for their marksheets, this result announcement is an important moment in their academic journey. Besides the official websites, results are also available via SMS and DigiLocker.
The provisional marksheet downloaded online can be used for immediate purposes, such as college admissions. The original marksheets will be provided by the respective schools in the coming days.
The Rajasthan Board administrator and Divisional Commissioner, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, will announce the RBSE Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams today. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will also join the event online for the result declaration.
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking. Information about the application process, important dates, and fees will be shared on the official RBSE website soon after the results are announced.
Once released, students can check their RBSE Class 12th results on the following official websites:
This year, the RBSE Class 12 exams for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams were conducted from March 6 to April 9, 2025.