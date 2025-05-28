Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: RBSE Class 10th Result Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Check on Website, SMS and DigiLocker

The RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 has been declared today, May 28, at around 4 PM. The announcement will be made by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar through a video conference from the Kota Collectorate. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker, which students can access using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.
Along with the results, the Board will also release key statistics such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district-wise performance.
This year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4, 2025, with a total of 10,16,963 students registered for the examination.
After the results are declared, students who do not pass in one or more subjects will be given a chance to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. The schedule and application details for these exams will soon be available on the board’s official website.
Click Here – View District-Wise Pass Percentage for Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025
The Rajasthan Board is expected to release the list of top-performing students soon.
The overall pass percentage is 93.60% this year.
To check the RBSE 10th result 2025 through a mobile app, students should first download the official result app from the Google Play Store. After installing the app, open it and click on the result link.
Then, enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials. The app will display your Pass/Fail status on the screen. Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.
Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma, along with other officers, will also attend the press conference.
The RBSE will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results.
The official announcement will be made by Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, through a video conference from the DoIT room at the Kota Collectorate, linked to the Board's office in Ajmer.
In addition to the official website, students can also access their results through SMS and DigiLocker, where digital marksheets will be provided.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as they will need to enter their roll number to check the RBSE Class 10 results.
Students can also get their RBSE Class 10th Results 2025 offline via the SMS service provided by the board.
To view their marksheets online, students must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section.
Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Rajasthan Board’.
Step 4: Choose the option ‘Rajasthan Board Class 10 Marksheet 2025’.
Step 5: Enter your Year of Passing and Roll Number in the respective fields.
Step 6: Click on the ‘Get Document’ button.
Step 7: Review your marksheet details and click on ‘Save to Locker’ to keep it for future reference.
The RBSE 10th result 2025 will be formally announced in a press conference by the Board Chairman and the Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar.
To pass the Rajasthan Class 10 board exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will be allowed to apply for the compartment exams.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type the message in this format: RJ10<space>Your Roll Number.
Step 3: Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.
Step 4: You will receive your result directly on your mobile via SMS.
Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘RBSE Class 10th Results 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login window.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed.
Step 6: Check all the details and download your marksheet for future use.
The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will announce the results online through its official websites. Students can check their results using any of the following websites:
Students will need to score a minimum of 33% in all the subjects to pass the Rajasthan class 10 board exams.
The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in a single morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.