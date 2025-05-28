Republic World
Updated May 28th 2025, 18:11 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: RBSE Class 10th Result Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Check on Website, SMS and DigiLocker

rajresults.nic.in, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 declared today. Over 10 lakh students appeared. Results can be checked online and on DigiLocker. Supplementary exam details will be announced soon.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
The RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 has been declared today, May 28, at around 4 PM. The announcement will be made by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar through a video conference from the Kota Collectorate. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker, which students can access using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number. 

Along with the results, the Board will also release key statistics such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district-wise performance. 

Live Blog

This year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4, 2025, with a total of 10,16,963 students registered for the examination. 

After the results are declared, students who do not pass in one or more subjects will be given a chance to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. The schedule and application details for these exams will soon be available on the board’s official website. 

May 28th 2025, 17:12 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Live: District-Wise Pass Percentage

Click Here – View District-Wise Pass Percentage for Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025

May 28th 2025, 17:09 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025: Toppers List to Be Announced Shortly

The Rajasthan Board is expected to release the list of top-performing students soon.

May 28th 2025, 16:41 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Subject-Wise Pass Percentage

May 28th 2025, 16:28 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live: OUT

May 28th 2025, 16:23 IST

RBSE 10th result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage is 93.60% this year. 

May 28th 2025, 16:10 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Declared

The RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 has been declared today, May 28, at around 4 PM. 

May 28th 2025, 15:55 IST

RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 via App: How to Check Pass/Fail Status

To check the RBSE 10th result 2025 through a mobile app, students should first download the official result app from the Google Play Store. After installing the app, open it and click on the result link.

Then, enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials. The app will display your Pass/Fail status on the screen. Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.

May 28th 2025, 15:50 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Press Conference to Begin Soon

Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma, along with other officers, will also attend the press conference.

May 28th 2025, 15:37 IST

RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Result to Be Out at a Press Conference

The RBSE will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. 

May 28th 2025, 15:09 IST

RBSE 10th Result Live: Who Will Announce the Result?

The official announcement will be made by Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, through a video conference from the DoIT room at the Kota Collectorate, linked to the Board's office in Ajmer.

May 28th 2025, 14:36 IST

RBSE 10th Result LIVE: Alternative Ways To Check

In addition to the official website, students can also access their results through SMS and DigiLocker, where digital marksheets will be provided.

May 28th 2025, 14:34 IST

RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Keep Your Admit Card Handy

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as they will need to enter their roll number to check the RBSE Class 10 results.

May 28th 2025, 14:33 IST

RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Number of Candidates Registered

A total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination this year. 

May 28th 2025, 14:16 IST

RBSE 10th Board Result 2025 Live: Official Website to Check

Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

May 28th 2025, 14:11 IST

RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Live: How to Check Offline

Students can also get their RBSE Class 10th Results 2025 offline via the SMS service provided by the board. 

May 28th 2025, 14:07 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: When?

May 28th 2025, 13:41 IST

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 Live: Details to Check On Marksheet

  • Student’s name and roll number 
  • Date of birth 
  • Subject-wise marks and grades 
  • Total score and result status (Pass/Fail) 
May 28th 2025, 13:29 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Login Credentials Required

To view their marksheets online, students must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.

May 28th 2025, 13:28 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in. 
Step 2: Go to the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section. 
Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Rajasthan Board’. 
Step 4: Choose the option ‘Rajasthan Board Class 10 Marksheet 2025’. 
Step 5: Enter your Year of Passing and Roll Number in the respective fields. 
Step 6: Click on the ‘Get Document’ button. 
Step 7: Review your marksheet details and click on ‘Save to Locker’ to keep it for future reference. 

May 28th 2025, 13:16 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Live: Result Timing

Rajasthan Board 10th results will be announced at 4 PM today.

May 28th 2025, 13:06 IST

RBSE 10th result 2025 Live: Press Conference

The RBSE 10th result 2025 will be formally announced in a press conference by the Board Chairman and the Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar. 

May 28th 2025, 13:01 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025: Passing Marks

To pass the Rajasthan Class 10 board exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will be allowed to apply for the compartment exams. 

May 28th 2025, 13:00 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Supplementary Exam

After the results are declared, students who do not pass in one or more subjects will be given a chance to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. The schedule and application details for these exams will soon be available on the board’s official website. 

May 28th 2025, 13:00 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone. 
Step 2: Type the message in this format: RJ10<space>Your Roll Number. 
Step 3: Send the message to 56263 or 5676750. 
Step 4: You will receive your result directly on your mobile via SMS.  

May 28th 2025, 12:11 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘RBSE Class 10th Results 2025’. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login window. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. 

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed. 

Step 6: Check all the details and download your marksheet for future use. 

May 28th 2025, 12:11 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2025: Websites to Check 

The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will announce the results online through its official websites. Students can check their results using any of the following websites:  

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in  
  • rajresults.nic.in  
  • results.digilocker.gov.in  
  • republicworld.com/education 
May 28th 2025, 12:10 IST

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: Minimum Passing Marks

Students will need to score a minimum of 33% in all the subjects to pass the Rajasthan class 10 board exams. 

May 28th 2025, 12:09 IST

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 Live: When were the Exams Conducted?

The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in a single morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. 

Published May 28th 2025, 12:22 IST