RSMSSB CHO, Computor admit card released, here's direct link to download
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur, has published the admit cards for its computor and CHO. Here's direct link to download.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur, has published the admit cards for its upcoming examination aimed at filling vacancies for both Computer Operator (Computor) and Community Health Officer (CHO) roles. Interested candidates can obtain their respective admit cards through the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB exam is set to take place on March 3, 2024, with separate test sessions starting at 10:00 AM and continuing until 12:00 PM for Computer Operators and again from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM for Community Health Officers. In total, the recruitment drive seeks to appoint 3,531 Community Health Officers and 583 Computer Operators.
Direct link to download computor admit card
Direct link to download CHO admit card
How to download the RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit cards:
Navigate to the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Look for the "Admit Card" or "Call Letter" section on the homepage
Key in your login credentials
Download the relevant admit card
Take a printed copy for future use during the examination process
Please note that the direct links provided above have been included for convenience but may change if necessary due to updates made by the RSMSSB. Keep an eye on the official website for any changes regarding the examination.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:40 IST
