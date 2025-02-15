Sadhguru Advocates Playful Learning and Stress Management in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has conveyed that textbooks do not challenge intelligence, stressing that stress indicates insufficient mental stimulation. He shared strategies for playful learning and stress management with students during the latest 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode hosted by the Prime Minister, aired on Saturday.

Sadhguru also offered students advice on avoiding overthinking during a special session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with students preparing for board examinations.

In a shift from the usual town hall format, PM Modi opted for a more casual setting this time, taking students to Delhi's renowned Sunder Nursery for the annual interaction.

"Your textbook is not a challenge for your intelligence, no matter who you are. No matter if you have not done well in school till now, I'm telling you for your intelligence that textbooks are not a challenge. You're unnecessarily making it difficult for yourself by approaching it in a certain way. Why can't you learn playfully? If you make it playful, your textbook will not be a challenge," Sadhguru said.

Sadhguru taught students how to practice meditation, emphasizing that intelligence is not solely about utility.

"Intelligence creates a profoundness of experience of life. If you feel stressed, it means the brain is not being oiled well," he said.

Prominent figures like boxer MC Mary Kom and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone have also imparted their experiences and knowledge on crucial aspects of life and learning during various episodes of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

The inaugural session of this interactive programme for school and college students took place at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in 2018. Last year, its seventh edition was conducted in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam, attracting participants from across the country and abroad.