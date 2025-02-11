SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out at sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Download

The State Bank of India has issued the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates preparing for the Junior Associate posts prelims examination can now download their admit cards from SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

If you've applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment, you can access your hall ticket by logging into the website using your registration number and password.

The bank will conduct the SBI Clerk prelims online exam over five days: February 22, 23, 27, 28, and March 1 nationwide. Each student's specific exam date will be specified in their call letter, which will be available today.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the careers section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for current openings on the next page.

Step 4: Look for the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and print it out for future reference.

Note: Candidates must present their admit card to enter the exam hall; entry will not be permitted without it.

Direct Link to Download - SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025