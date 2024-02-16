SBI Clerk Result 2024: Prelims Results For Junior Associates Out. Check Steps To Download Scorecard

SBI Clerk Result 2024: Prelims Results For Junior Associates to be Announced Shortly Today | Image: X Photo

New Delhi: State Bank of India on Friday announced the results of SBI Clerk Junior Associates preliminary exam's Result 2024, according to official website.

Candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in to download the result.

The SBI Clerk preliminary exam was conducted from January 5 to January 12, 2024.

A total of 8,773 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment drive.

After qualifying the prelims exams, the Candidates will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Mains exam.

How to Check SBI Clerk Junior Associate Results? Check Steps Here

1) Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2) On the page, Click on Careers link.

3) The candidate will be redirected to a new page where they can find Clerk recruitment link.

4) Locate the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link and click on it.

5) Candidates will be required to put their Roll Number, Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the scorecard.