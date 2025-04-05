SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Here’s How to Check Cut-Off and Other Details

Apart from the website, SBI also informs candidates about their result status via registered email and SMS. | Image: X

New Delhi: The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has declared the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on Saturday, April 5. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam can now check their results on SBI’s official website: [sbi.co.in](https://sbi.co.in).

How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to access your result:

1. Visit the official SBI website: [sbi.co.in](https://sbi.co.in)

2. On the homepage, click on the link labeled ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’

3. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save a copy for future reference

Candidates will find the following information in their result:

- Candidate’s Name

- Registration Number

- Roll Number

- Password (partially masked)

- Qualifying Status

- Marks Obtained

- Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

Apart from the website, SBI also informs candidates about their result status via registered email and SMS. Candidates are advised to check their inbox and messages for updates.

SBI PO Prelims Cut-Off 2025: What to Expect?

While the official cut-off for 2025 is yet to be released, based on previous trends, it's expected to be around:

- General/EWS/OBC: 59.25 (approx.)

- SC: 53

- ST: 47.50

What’s Next After Prelims?

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will move on to the next phase — the SBI PO Mains Exam.

- Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released soon after the prelims result

- The exact Mains Exam date will be announced on the official website

SBI PO 2025 Selection Process

The selection process consists of the following stages:

1. Preliminary Exam

2. Main Exam

3. Psychometric Test

4. Interview & Group Exercise

SBI PO 2025: Vacancies Breakdown

This year, SBI has announced *600 total vacancies* for the post of Probationary Officer (PO):

- General: 240

- OBC: 158

- SC: 87