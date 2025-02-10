SC To Hear Plea Seeking Access to Public Schools and Hospitals for Rohingya Refugees Today

The Supreme Court is set to consider a plea from an NGO today, February 10, 2025, requesting the Centre and the Delhi government to provide Rohingya refugees residing in the national capital access to public schools and hospitals.

According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh is scheduled to hear the plea.

On January 31, the Supreme Court requested the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative to inform the court about the locations where Rohingya refugees are currently settled in Delhi and the services available to them.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves was instructed to submit an affidavit detailing their settlement areas in Delhi. Gonsalves mentioned that the NGO is seeking access to public schools and hospitals for Rohingya refugees who have been denied access due to the lack of Aadhaar cards, according to PTI reports.

"They are refugees having UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards and therefore they can't have Aadhaar cards. But, for want of Aadhaar they are not being granted access to public schools and hospitals," he had submitted.

The bench noted that there were no individual complainants before the court, only the NGO representing them. Therefore, the court directed the NGO to submit an affidavit detailing the locations where Rohingya refugees are settled, specifying whether they reside in camps or residential colonies.

"In Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj they are residing in slums and in Khajuri Khas they are residing in rented accommodation," he had submitted.

The Supreme Court clarified that it posed questions to ascertain whether Rohingya refugees lived in camps, as the type of relief needed would differ from that outlined in the PIL. Gonsalves noted that in other cases involving Rohingyas, the Centre had taken the position that they have the right to access public schools and hospitals.

Initially, the Supreme Court suggested that since the matter concerns Rohingyas in Delhi and involves a challenge by the NGO against the Delhi government's circular, it might be suitable for them to approach the high court.

The PIL requests authorities to direct free admission for all Rohingya children, regardless of Aadhaar cards, and permit their participation in all exams, including Class 10, 12, and graduation, without requiring ID proof. Additionally, it seeks government benefits such as free healthcare in public hospitals, subsidized food grains under the Antyodya Anna Yojana scheme, and entitlements under the Food Security Act for Rohingya families, similar to those available to other citizens, regardless of their citizenship status.