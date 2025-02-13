Schools in West Bengal and Telangana to Remain Closed Until February 16, Here's Why

Schools in West Bengal and Telangana will be closed for the next few days due to upcoming festivals and state-declared holidays. Both state governments have officially announced the closures, with West Bengal schools closing for two days and Telangana schools observing a three-day holiday until February 16, 2025, according to reports.

Telangana School Holiday:

Due to the significant Islamic event of Shab-e-Barat, the Telangana government has announced an optional holiday on February 14. Additionally, February 15 will be observed as a government holiday for Sant Sewalal Maharaj Jayanti. As a result, schools will remain closed for three days, including the weekend.

Individual schools have the discretion to decide whether to declare a holiday. Students are advised to stay informed by contacting their respective schools to avoid missing any updates regarding school closures.

West Bengal School Holiday:

The West Bengal government has announced holidays for February 13 and February 14. In accordance with this directive, state-run offices, schools, and institutions will remain closed to observe Shab-e-Barat on February 13 and Panchanan Barma Jayanti on February 14.

Consequently, all government offices, schools, and institutions across West Bengal will be closed on these days, resulting in a four-day break for government employees when combined with the weekend on February 15 and 16.

The closure of schools during these occasions provides students with an opportunity to explore the region's rich history and culture. It's a way to honour the legacy and reflect on these values.